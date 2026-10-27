Shafaq News- Baghdad

Iraq's parliament speaker on Tuesday referred lawmaker Youssef al-Kalabi to the chamber's conduct committee over remarks he made in parliament about former Prime Minister Mohammed Shia al-Sudani, a day after al-Sudani's bloc began boycotting sessions over the issue.

The referral followed a request from Bahaa al-Araji, head of al-Sudani's Reconstruction and Development bloc, according to a document seen by Shafaq News. Al-Araji attached a recording of al-Kalabi's remarks, saying they contained a "clear insult, transgression and false accusations" against al-Sudani, and were aimed at personal media gain while harming the state and its institutions. The document shows the speaker approved the referral.

The bloc, which won 46 of parliament's 329 seats in the November 2025 election, more than any other list, said on Monday it would stay away from parliament until legal action was taken against the lawmaker. It had complained that an earlier formal request to the Speaker had gone unanswered.