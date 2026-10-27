Shafaq News- Duhok

The Rwanga Foundation on Tuesday launched a campaign to plant one million trees in stages, starting in Duhok province, with about 700 young people, women, and environmental activists taking part.

The campaign aims to raise environmental awareness and improve the area's natural landscape, Hikmat Mohammed, head of the foundation's Duhok office, told Shafaq News.

In Duhok province, the campaign targets 200,000 trees, starting with 100,000 in the current phase, Mohammed said. Planting will cover the Semel and Amadiya areas and Mount Qashafar, to expand green spaces and improve the environment.

The foundation plans to provide more trees to reach other parts of the province and to widen the campaign in cooperation with independent administrations, including Zakho, he added.

Read more: Kurdistan’s forests under threat: War, climate, and efforts to rebuild