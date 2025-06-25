‘Cold-Blooded’ Strikes: Israel kills +50 in Gaza

Shafaq News/ Over 50 Palestinians were killed on Wednesday as Israeli forces escalated strikes across the Gaza Strip, amid what officials described as “cold-blooded” attacks on civilians seeking food.

According to local media, the strikes, carried out by warplanes, drones, and artillery, hit multiple locations—including Jabalia, Gaza City, and various central and coastal areas—leaving 51 people dead. Among them were 14 individuals struck while waiting for humanitarian aid.

The Health Ministry in Gaza reported the overall toll has risen to 56,077 killed and 131,848 injured since October 7, 2023.

Linking the assaults to an escalating humanitarian crisis, the Government Media Office in Gaza accused Israeli forces of systematically targeting starving civilians. “They are being cold-bloodedly killed while trying to access food amid a deliberate, man-made famine.”