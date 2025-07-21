Clashes continue in Suwayda despite declared ceasefire

Shafaq News – Suwayda

Fresh fighting erupted on Monday in the countryside of Syria’s Suwayda province, raising questions about the viability of a ceasefire declared by the Interior Ministry.

Local media reported exchanges of fire in multiple areas, with the use of heavy machine guns and suicide drones escalating the confrontation.

Despite the truce, the Syrian Defense Ministry deployed reinforcements to the province’s northwestern outskirts and along the Damascus–Suwayda highway, as military activity showed no signs of decreasing.

So far, there have been over 1,100 casualties due to the clashes, according to the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights.