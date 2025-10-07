CENTCOM: Senior al-Qaeda–linked militant killed in Syria

Shafaq News – Idlib

On Tuesday, US Central Command (CENTCOM) confirmed it had carried out a strike in Syria that eliminated Muhammad Abd-al Wahhab al-Ahmad, a senior operative linked to al-Qaeda through the Ansar al-Islam network.

CENTCOM Commander Admiral Brad Cooper emphasized that US forces across the Middle East remain fully prepared to "disrupt and defeat" terrorist plots, reaffirming Washington’s commitment to protect the United States, its regional partners, and allied forces.

On Oct. 2, U.S. Central Command (CENTCOM) forces conducted a strike in Syria that resulted in the death of a senior Al-Qaeda affiliated attack planner. Read more: https://t.co/rye38FKQwF pic.twitter.com/iKiGiRUMF7 — U.S. Central Command (@CENTCOM) October 7, 2025