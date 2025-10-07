CENTCOM: Senior al-Qaeda–linked militant killed in Syria

CENTCOM: Senior al-Qaeda–linked militant killed in Syria
2025-10-07T21:01:32+00:00

Shafaq News – Idlib

On Tuesday, US Central Command (CENTCOM) confirmed it had carried out a strike in Syria that eliminated Muhammad Abd-al Wahhab al-Ahmad, a senior operative linked to al-Qaeda through the Ansar al-Islam network.

CENTCOM Commander Admiral Brad Cooper emphasized that US forces across the Middle East remain fully prepared to "disrupt and defeat" terrorist plots, reaffirming Washington’s commitment to protect the United States, its regional partners, and allied forces.

Earlier, a local source told Shafaq News that the strike was likely carried out by a drone, which targeted a vehicle traveling along the Harim–Sarmada road in northern Idlib. 

