Booby-trapped vehicle kills three Syrian police officers near Iraqi border

Shafaq News/ A booby-trapped car exploded near a police station in al-Mayadeen in Syria’s Deir ez-Zor province, state media reported on Sunday.

The blast occurred near the General Security headquarters in the city, which lies close to the Iraqi border, killing three officers and injuring several others.

No group has claimed responsibility for the attack.

Khalil Abdul-Moneim al-Ayoub, the city’s administrative director, stated that security forces secured the site and imposed a temporary curfew as investigations began.

Al-Mayadeen sits along the Euphrates River and remains a hotspot for insurgent attacks.

While parts of Syria have stabilized, Deir ez-Zor continues to witness periodic bombings and ambushes, particularly by suspected ISIS remnants operating in eastern Syria and adjacent desert regions.