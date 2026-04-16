Blast kills 4 Syrian soldiers, wounds 9 civilians in Daraa
Shafaq News- Daraa
An explosion during a munitions disposal operation killed four Syrian army engineers and wounded at least nine civilians on Thursday at the Ghazali complex on the Damascus-Daraa international highway, Syrian state news agency SANA reported.
The blast occurred at a site storing war remnants collected from across Daraa, a military source told SANA.
Earlier today, three consecutive explosions were heard near the town of Qarfa in Daraa’s countryside, a local source told Shafaq News.