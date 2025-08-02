Blast in Aleppo linked to war remnant

Shafaq News – Damascus

An explosion rocked the area near the Lairamon Roundabout in Aleppo on Saturday, sparking panic among residents.

Eyewitnesses told Shafaq News they felt the force of the blast and heard screams in the area as people rushed to the scene.

Local sources said initial information indicates the explosion was caused by a landmine left over from the war, confirming that Authorities arrived at the site to secure the area and prevent similar incidents.

There were no immediate reports of casualties or material damage.

Lairamon Roundabout, located northwest of Aleppo, is a key industrial and commercial hub, home to workshops, factories, and auto repair shops.

The area witnessed heavy clashes during years of conflict due to its strategic position as a northern gateway to the city.