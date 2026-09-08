Shafaq News- Tehran

A Basij commander was killed in an attack in Rask County, in southeastern Iran’s Sistan and Baluchestan province, Iranian media reported.

Tasnim news agency identified the victim as Abdul-Rauf Eshaqi, commander of an IRGC Basij district in Parud, Rask County, and reported that he was killed in what it described as a “terrorist attack.”

Security forces are pursuing those responsible and monitoring their movements, Tasnim reported, adding that further details would be released.

No group has claimed responsibility for the attack.

Sistan and Baluchestan, which borders Pakistan and Afghanistan, has experienced recurring unrest and attacks targeting Iranian security forces and the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC). Armed opposition groups, including Jaish al-Adl, have claimed responsibility for previous attacks in the province.

The incident comes days after reports that two IRGC members were killed in an armed attack near Zahedan, the provincial capital.