Armed tribes overrun southern Syrian villages

Shafaq News – Damascus

On Friday, fighting intensified across southern Syria between armed Bedouin and Druze groups in Suwayda province.

The Head of the Political Bureau of the Southern Military Council Najib Abu Fakhr told Shafaq News that more than 45 villages had been stormed and burned in recent days, with looting reported across the affected areas. “Mass executions have taken place in several areas,” he said, warning that over 70,000 civilians have fled their homes due to the violence or fear of further attacks.

Formed in February, the Southern Military Council is a Druze-led alliance composed of defected Syrian army officers, retired military personnel, and local fighters opposed to the Damascus government.

Abu Fakhr added that the fighting had reached within seven kilometers of Suwayda city, raising fears of a full-scale assault. “Despite this tragedy, we are still trying to end this war wisely and prevent a broader sectarian conflict that could inflame the Middle East,” Abu Fakhr stressed, accusing unnamed parties of exploiting the unrest for their agendas.

Earlier, the Syria Civil Defense announced losing contact with one of its senior responders in Suwayda during a UN evacuation mission.