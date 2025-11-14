Arab and Islamic countries support US draft on Gaza

Shafaq News – Gaza / Washington

Eight countries, including Saudi Arabia and Turkiye, backed Washington’s revised draft resolution on Gaza at the UN Security Council, according to joint statement on Friday.

The statement said the comprehensive plan announced on September 29 to end the conflict in Gaza has gained broad support and is viewed as a practical framework for achieving Palestinian self-determination and statehood.

Joint Statement on the UN Security Council Resolution on Gaza#MOFAQatar pic.twitter.com/hGiMLTIzYS — Ministry of Foreign Affairs - Qatar (@MofaQatar_EN) November 14, 2025

Earlier, the United States has circulated a draft resolution at the UN Security Council calling for an international stabilization force to deploy in Gaza through the end of 2027. The force would be tasked with restoring security, supporting border control, and overseeing the demilitarization of non-state armed groups, while working alongside a proposed transitional authority known as the Board of Peace until political arrangements are agreed.

The proposal forms part of a broader 20-step ceasefire and reconstruction plan announced by President Donald Trump, which includes a gradual withdrawal of Israeli forces as the stabilization force establishes control.

Russia, China, Algeria, and others have objected to elements of the draft, particularly the creation of the transitional board, the absence of a defined role for the Palestinian Authority, and the lack of a clear timeline for Israeli withdrawal.