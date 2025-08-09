Arab League, UN to meet on Gaza occupation plan

Shafaq News – Cairo/New York

The Arab League and the UN Security Council will both convene on Sunday to address Israel’s plan to fully occupy the Gaza Strip.

Palestinian Envoy to the Arab League Muhannad al-Aklouk said the League’s session will be held at its Cairo headquarters at Palestine’s request and with support from member states. The meeting will discuss measures to counter Israel’s decision to seize all of Gaza, which he warned could lead to mass displacement and worsen the humanitarian crisis.

In New York, Russian Deputy UN Ambassador Dmitry Polyansky noted that the Security Council’s emergency meeting on Gaza, initially sought for Friday, was delayed until Sunday morning by Panama, which currently holds the council presidency. He criticized the postponement as unjustified given the urgency of the situation.

Russia's Deputy Permanent Representative to the United Nations, Dmitry Polyansky, announced that the Panama mission, which holds the Security Council presidency, postponed the meeting on the occupation of Gaza.

The meetings follow the Israeli security cabinet’s approval of Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s “gradual” plan to occupy the entire territory. The first stage targets Gaza City, involving the displacement of nearly one million residents to the south, encirclement of the city, and incursions into residential areas. The second stage calls for the takeover of central Gaza’s refugee camps, many already heavily damaged.

According to UN data, 87% of Gaza’s territory is either under Israeli control or subject to evacuation orders. The UN has warned that any further military expansion would have “catastrophic consequences.”