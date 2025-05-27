Another Israeli strike: Motorcyclist killed in southern Lebanon

Shafaq News/ An Israeli drone strike killed a motorcyclist in the southern Lebanese village of Yater on Tuesday, according to the country’s Health Ministry.

The incident adds to a series of recent Israeli airstrikes in southern Lebanon, including an attack in al-Mansouri that left one civilian dead and nine injured.

Since the ceasefire's implementation in Lebanon, authorities have documented over 3,000 Israeli violations, resulting in more than 200 fatalities.

Earlier, Hezbollah's Deputy Secretary-General Naim Qassem reaffirmed that armed resistance remains Lebanon's only viable response to Israeli aggression, emphasizing the group's “preparedness for all scenarios” if the Lebanese government fails to confront Israeli threats.