Al-Sharaa in Bahrain: Syria's regional reintegration

Shafaq News/ On Saturday, transitional Syrian President Ahmed al-Sharaa arrived in Bahrain for an official visit, according to the Syrian Arab News Agency (SANA).

Al-Sharaa was greeted by a senior Bahraini delegation led by Sheikh Nasser bin Hamad Al Khalifa, representative of the King for Humanitarian Affairs and Youth, and Foreign Minister Abdullatif bin Rashid Al Zayani.

Bahrain, among the Arab countries that have reestablished relations with Syria in recent years, continues to support regional efforts to reintegrate Damascus into institutions such as the Arab League.

The trip follows a wave of regional outreach by al-Sharaa since taking office, including visits to Saudi Arabia, the UAE, Qatar, and Jordan.

Internationally, al-Sharaa recently traveled to Paris for a meeting with French President Emmanuel Macron, to address possible easing of long-standing sanctions imposed during Syria’s previous administration.

Western powers are cautiously testing ties with al-Sharaa. France led the push, and the EU echoed this conditional approach, easing some financial restrictions while maintaining arms embargoes.

However, the US remains more reserved, allowing Qatar to fund Syrian civil salaries but avoiding formal recognition.