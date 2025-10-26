AKP hails PKK withdrawal as progress in “Terror-Free” Turkiye

Shafaq News – Ankara

Turkiye's ruling Justice and Development Party (AKP) on Sunday welcomed the Kurdistan Workers’ Party (PKK)’s withdrawal from Turkish territory, calling it a major step in the government’s long-term plan to dismantle “illegal structures” across the region.

The PKK confirmed today that it had completed its withdrawal to northern Iraq as “a major step” in the ongoing peace process. The move follows the group’s decision earlier this year to end its four-decade armed campaign and dissolve, after imprisoned leader Abdullah Ocalan ordered members to disarm.

On X, AKP spokesperson Omer Celik described the withdrawal and disarmament steps as “tangible” progress in eliminating terrorism within Turkiye and in neighboring countries, particularly Iraq and Syria.

PKK’nın Türkiye’nin içindeki unsurları ile Irak ve Suriye başta olmak üzere tüm bölgedeki silahlı ve illegal yapılarının feshi ve silah bırakmasının devam etmesi, “terörsüz Türkiye” sürecinin asli gündemidir. PKK’nın silah bırakmaya kesintisiz devam etmesi “terörsüz Türkiye”… — Ömer Çelik (@omerrcelik) October 26, 2025

“The Terror-Free Turkiye process is a strategic and historic initiative aimed at shielding our democracy from all threats,” he explained, affirming that all state institutions are committed to pursuing this objective under President Recep Tayyip Erdogan’s leadership.

Meanwhile, AKP Deputy Chairman Efkan Ala characterized the development as “the completion of another important stage” in the eradication of militancy, which he said “will open the door to a new era.”