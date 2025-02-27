Turkiye's AKP on Öcalan's call: awaiting outcomes

Shafaq News/ Turkiye’s ruling Justice and Development Party (AKP) is awaiting the outcome of a call by jailed Kurdistan Workers’ Party (PKK) leader Abdullah Öcalan, AKP Deputy Chairman, Efkan Ala, said on Thursday.

Ala stated, that he essence of the call is for disarmament and the dissolution of the organization, adding, “If the organization responds to this call, lays down its arms, gathers, and dissolves itself, Turkiye will be freed from its constraints.”

Earlier today, Öcalan had urged the PKK to disarm and disband.

Last week, the PKK leader launched a new initiative aimed at resolving the Kurdish issue in Syria through a democratic framework.