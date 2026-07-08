8 Palestinians killed in Gaza by Israeli bombardments

Shafaq News- Gaza

Israeli forces killed eight Palestinians and wounded 17 across the Gaza Strip over the past 24 hours, the Gaza Health Ministry said Wednesday, as shelling and gunfire continued despite the 2025 ceasefire.

Among those killed was a truck driver, Ahmad Nasser Islim, who died by Israeli fire in the al-Mawasi area of Rafah in the southern Gaza Strip, according to local media. Four residents were wounded earlier in the day when Israeli forces opened fire on tents sheltering displaced people in the same area.

#شاهد| تشييع جثمان مدير العلاقات العامة في اللجنة المصرية محمد فواز الوحيدي، الذي ارتقى في قصف إسرائيلي استهدف مركبة بحي الصبرة بمدينة غزة، أمس. pic.twitter.com/lb986te7MG — المركز الفلسطيني للإعلام (@PalinfoAr) July 8, 2026

A child, Fadi Abdullah al-Deiri, died of wounds sustained a day earlier when Israeli forces shelled a civilian vehicle in the al-Sabra neighborhood south of Gaza City, raising the death toll from that strike to four.

The Israeli forces also carried out demolition operations southeast of Gaza City and north of Rafah, alongside artillery shelling and airstrikes in the eastern and central parts of the strip.

The Gaza Health Ministry said 1,084 people have been killed and 3,491 wounded by Israeli fire since the ceasefire took effect on October 11, 2025, with the bodies of 799 people recovered over the same period.

Since the start of the Israeli war in Gaza in October 2023, the ministry has recorded 73,110 people killed and 173,599 wounded.