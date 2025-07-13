+500 casualties in 24 hrs: Surgeon among dead in Gaza

Shafaq News – Gaza

More than 500 Palestinians were killed or wounded in the past 24 hours, including a prominent surgeon and a civil defense officer, as the United Nations warned that Israel’s siege is accelerating the humanitarian collapse in Gaza.

Gaza’s Health Ministry reported 139 fatalities and 425 injuries during a fresh wave of Israeli attacks, bringing the overall toll since October 7 to 58,026 dead and 138,520 wounded, as emergency crews remain unable to reach many victims trapped under rubble or stranded in the streets.

Among the latest victims was Dr. Ahmed Qandil, a leading consultant in general and laparoscopic surgery at Al-Maamadani Hospital, killed when an Israeli missile struck a crowded marketplace in central Gaza. His death raises the number of medical personnel killed in the war to 1,411.

The Civil Defense confirmed the loss of officer Ahmed Ismail al-Bureim, who died in a strike targeting displaced civilians east of Khan Younis, bringing the agency’s death toll to 131 since the war began.

Meanwhile, the United Nations Relief and Works Agency (UNRWA) reported a sharp increase in child malnutrition since March, when Israeli authorities imposed a full blockade on humanitarian aid entering Gaza.

This UNRWA clinic in #Gaza has seen an increase in the number of malnutrition cases since March, when the siege imposed by the Government of Israel started.UNRWA hasn’t been allowed to bring in any humanitarian aid since.Despite a critical shortage in supplies essential for… pic.twitter.com/8C0Kf7THG7 — UNRWA (@UNRWA) July 13, 2025

Despite severe shortages, UNRWA medical teams continue to operate, offering nutritional assessments and care for the most vulnerable. “Food shortages in Gaza are pushing children to the brink. Without urgent care, they won’t just suffer—they could die,” the agency warned.