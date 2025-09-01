34 Palestinians killed in Gaza as Israel splits over hostages

Shafaq News – Gaza / Middle East

At least 34 Palestinians were killed in Israeli airstrikes across Gaza since dawn, local media reported on Monday, as political divisions inside Israel’s government deepened over a potential hostage release deal.

The Palestinian Information Center reported that the strikes hit multiple locations across the Strip, including the Sheikh Radwan district in northern Gaza City, the Zeitoun neighborhood in the city’s south, and the central town of Deir al-Balah.

#شاهد | "كل شي راح"... طفلة فلسطينية تروي ببراءتها ما حدث لحظة استهداف الاحتلال الإسرائيلي للحي الذي تعيش فيه، في مدينة غزة. pic.twitter.com/G7FqFNIEIZ — المركز الفلسطيني للإعلام (@PalinfoAr) September 1, 2025

The United Nations Relief and Works Agency (UNRWA) separately warned that Gaza’s children have lost three consecutive school years to war, as classrooms have been turned into overcrowded and unsanitary shelters. The agency appealed for an end to the blockade to allow humanitarian aid into the enclave.

Children in #Gaza, like all children, have the right to education.Instead, they are out of school for a third year due to the war.Let children go back to school.#CeasefireNow pic.twitter.com/RPQ06OZZcw — UNRWA (@UNRWA) August 31, 2025

Since the war began on October 7, 2023, Israel’s offensive has killed 63,459 Palestinians and injured 160,256, according to Gaza’s Health Ministry. Among the victims, 2,248 were killed and more than 16,600 were wounded while seeking food aid.

UNRWA schools continue to shelter displaced families in #Gaza.They need everything.UNRWA teams are working tirelessly to help them.Lift the siege, allow UNRWA to bring basic supplies.#UNRWAworks pic.twitter.com/WbTcMSIDoP — UNRWA (@UNRWA) September 1, 2025

Hostage Deal Sparks Protests in Israel

In Israel, Yedioth Ahronoth reported that security cabinet discussions collapsed without a vote after most ministers opposed the proposal. Foreign Minister Gideon Sa’ar and Minister Gila Gamliel backed the plan, citing international pressure and the looming prospect of Palestinian state recognition at the upcoming UN General Assembly.

The political stalemate deepened public frustration. High school students across Israel staged nationwide demonstrations demanding the release of hostages held in Gaza. Protests erupted in Rehovot, Pardes Hanna-Karkur, Ein HaEmek, and the Jezreel Valley, where students blocked roads with banners declaring, “No education without the hostages.”

#متابعة| الإعلام العبري: إغلاق 17 مدرسة "بتل أبيب" وتعليق لافتات كتب عليها "47 مختطفا ما زالوا بغزة ولن نتعلم التعايش مع هذا". pic.twitter.com/UOoLWdkTQ6 — المركز الفلسطيني للإعلام (@PalinfoAr) September 1, 2025

In Tel Aviv and Ramat Gan, students escalated their campaign by locking school gates and posting signs reading, “47 hostages still in Gaza — we won’t learn to live with it.” Some camped overnight at Hostages Square, holding vigils and pledging to boycott classes until the government takes action.