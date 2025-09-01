34 Palestinians killed in Gaza as Israel splits over hostages

2025-09-01T09:04:32+00:00

Shafaq News – Gaza / Middle East

At least 34 Palestinians were killed in Israeli airstrikes across Gaza since dawn, local media reported on Monday, as political divisions inside Israel’s government deepened over a potential hostage release deal.

The Palestinian Information Center reported that the strikes hit multiple locations across the Strip, including the Sheikh Radwan district in northern Gaza City, the Zeitoun neighborhood in the city’s south, and the central town of Deir al-Balah.

The United Nations Relief and Works Agency (UNRWA) separately warned that Gaza’s children have lost three consecutive school years to war, as classrooms have been turned into overcrowded and unsanitary shelters. The agency appealed for an end to the blockade to allow humanitarian aid into the enclave.

Since the war began on October 7, 2023, Israel’s offensive has killed 63,459 Palestinians and injured 160,256, according to Gaza’s Health Ministry. Among the victims, 2,248 were killed and more than 16,600 were wounded while seeking food aid.

Hostage Deal Sparks Protests in Israel

In Israel, Yedioth Ahronoth reported that security cabinet discussions collapsed without a vote after most ministers opposed the proposal. Foreign Minister Gideon Sa’ar and Minister Gila Gamliel backed the plan, citing international pressure and the looming prospect of Palestinian state recognition at the upcoming UN General Assembly.

The political stalemate deepened public frustration. High school students across Israel staged nationwide demonstrations demanding the release of hostages held in Gaza. Protests erupted in Rehovot, Pardes Hanna-Karkur, Ein HaEmek, and the Jezreel Valley, where students blocked roads with banners declaring, “No education without the hostages.”

In Tel Aviv and Ramat Gan, students escalated their campaign by locking school gates and posting signs reading, “47 hostages still in Gaza — we won’t learn to live with it.” Some camped overnight at Hostages Square, holding vigils and pledging to boycott classes until the government takes action.

