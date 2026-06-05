2M Captagon pills confiscated in Syria’s Tartous

2M Captagon pills confiscated in Syria’s Tartous
2026-06-05T21:44:32+00:00

Shafaq News- Damascus

Syrian authorities seized two million Captagon pills intended for export in Tartous province and arrested two suspects linked to a drug trafficking network, the country’s Interior Ministry reported on Friday.

Earlier this year, Syrian authorities foiled an attempt to smuggle around 500,000 Captagon pills in coordination with Iraq’s General Directorate for Narcotics and Psychotropic Substances.

Read more: The Smuggler's Almanac: Iraq's war against narco-innovation

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