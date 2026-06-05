2M Captagon pills confiscated in Syria’s Tartous

Shafaq News- Damascus

Syrian authorities seized two million Captagon pills intended for export in Tartous province and arrested two suspects linked to a drug trafficking network, the country’s Interior Ministry reported on Friday.

نفذت وحدات وزارة الداخلية عملية أمنية محكمة في محافظة طرطوس، أسفرت عن تفكيك شبكة إجرامية كانت تنشط في حيازة وتهريب المواد المخدرة.وضبطت وحدات الإدارة شحنة مخدرات تُقدّر بـ 2 مليون حبة كبتاغون كانت معدة للتهريب، كما ألقت القبض على عنصري الخلية المتورطة وهما: (س. ج)، و(م. ك).… pic.twitter.com/tp75R6LzA1 — وزارة الداخلية السورية (@syrianmoi) June 5, 2026

Earlier this year, Syrian authorities foiled an attempt to smuggle around 500,000 Captagon pills in coordination with Iraq’s General Directorate for Narcotics and Psychotropic Substances.

Read more: The Smuggler's Almanac: Iraq's war against narco-innovation