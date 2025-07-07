+15 Israeli troops wounded in Gaza ambush

Shafaq News - Gaza

16 Israeli soldiers including a senior officer were wounded—four of them in a state of clinical death—during a major security incident in northern Gaza, Israeli media reported on Monday.

The operation targeted the Nahal Brigade, which had assumed control of the northern Gaza area only days earlier. Additionally, three soldier were missing following the incident, and ongoing search and rescue efforts have been met with armed resistance from Hamas’s Al-Qassam Brigades.

The event occurred during a complex military operation near the Gaza border, involving intense fighting in an area reportedly rigged with explosive devices and rocket-propelled grenades (RPGs).

Israel’s Air Force helicopters opened fire at the site to provide cover and extract forces from the area. The exact nature of the incident has not yet been confirmed by the Israeli military.

Residents of Sderot, a town near the Gaza perimeter, told local media they heard a powerful explosion followed by a widespread power outage across the area.