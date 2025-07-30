+125 Syrians leave Al-Hol camp in UN-assisted operation

Shafaq News – Damascus

A total of 127 Syrians from government-held areas were evacuated from Al-Hol camp on Wednesday in coordination with the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR), according to camp authorities.

A camp official told Shafaq News that the group consisted of 36 Syrian families, marking the second wave of Syrian families to leave Al-Hol. The evacuees are originally from Aleppo, Homs, and Raqqa.

Sheikhmous Ahmed, co-chair of the Office for Displaced Persons and Refugee Affairs in the Autonomous Administration of North and East Syria, called on the Syrian government and the US-led Global Coalition to cooperate with the administration in facilitating the voluntary return of Syrian families from the camps.

In May, an official delegation from the Syrian government visited Al-Hol camp in eastern Hasakah province, accompanied by representatives from the Global Coalition. The visit aimed to discuss the conditions of Syrian residents in the camp with local officials from the Autonomous Administration, Shafaq News reported at the time.

Al-Hol currently hosts more than 13,000 Iraqi refugees, approximately 16,000 displaced Syrians, and over 6,000 women and children from foreign families affiliated with the Islamic State (ISIS).