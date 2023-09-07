Iran sends first health attaché to Iraq to enhance bilateral cooperation

Shafaq News/ On Thursday, Iran's Minister of Health and Medical Education, Bahram Eynollah, announced the appointment of the first health attaché to Iraq.

During his meeting with the Iraqi Minister of Health and Environment, Saleh Al-Hasnawi, in Baghdad, Eynollah expressed Iran's commitment to enhancing collaboration and implementing health agreements with Iraq. He stated, "The Islamic Republic of Iran will soon send the first health attaché to Iraq to continue strengthening cooperation and implementing health agreements between the two countries."

Eynollah also extended gratitude on behalf of President Ebrahim Raisi and the Iranian government to the Iraqi government and people for their "sincere efforts in hosting foreign visitors, including Iranian pilgrims, during the Arbaeen ceremony." He highlighted the positive cooperation between the health ministries of Iran and Iraq during this period and the significant support provided to commemorate the fortieth anniversary of Imam Hussein.

Iran had dispatched over four thousand doctors and medical personnel to Karbala, Najaf, and border crossings during the Arbaeen period, demonstrating strong cooperation between the two countries in managing the large influx of visitors. The Iranian official said.

He expressed Iran's readiness to expand cooperation in health, medical treatment, and medical education with Iraq.

In turn, the Iraqi Minister of Health and Environment, Salih Mahdi Al-Hasnawi, emphasized the importance of strengthening cooperation in health and treatment services for visitors during the upcoming Arbaeen pilgrimage.

Minister Al-Hasnawi called for the effective presence of Iranian medical teams in Iraqi hospitals and the utilization of Iranian doctors' expertise. He also hoped to develop cooperation between Iran and Iraq in various medical fields.