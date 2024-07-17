Kurdish rice cultivation surges in Iraq's Akre district on back of ample water supply

Shafaq News/ Fadhil Mustafa, Director of the Agriculture Department in Akre District of Duhok, announced on Wednesday a significant rise in Kurdish rice cultivation in 2024 compared to last year, citing ample water supply from heavy winter rains.

Farmers have cultivated over 12,000 dunams of land, expecting a yield of approximately 12,000 tons of Kurdish rice, Mustafa told Shafaq News.

"The region's rice production has been bolstered by increasing annual demand from local consumers," Mustafa added, noting that the crop is exported to Iraqi governorates, Europe, and the United States.

The Akre region's mountainous landscape and moderate climate are conducive to growing various types of rice, a cornerstone of the region's agricultural and culinary heritage.