Years of care, then goodbye: abandoned Iraqi sisters find new home

Shafaq News/ In an emotional farewell, staff at Azadi Teaching Hospital in Iraq’s Kirkuk bid farewell to two young girls who had spent years in the neonatal unit after being abandoned by their parents immediately after birth.

Shosha, born in 2021, and Azin, born in 2024, lived in the hospital’s halls for years, receiving care from a dedicated team of doctors and nurses who became their surrogate family. Despite their abandonment, the hospital staff provided them with food, clothing, and care.

However, the uncertainty surrounding their future remained a constant concern. After years of waiting, legal authorities intervened. Judge Qasim al-Azzawi, head of the Kirkuk Court of Appeals, issued a decision to transfer the girls to an orphanage, marking the end of their long stay at the hospital.

Faiza Khattab, head of the maternity department at Azadi Teaching Hospital, reflected on the emotional departure, saying, "Shosha and Azin were like daughters to us. We loved them as if they were part of our own families. Saying goodbye was incredibly hard, but we hope their new journey will lead them to a better life."

Dr. Behin Omar Hama Reza, the hospital's director, also spoke about the impact the girls had on the staff, noting, "This story is one of the most significant humanitarian cases our hospital has witnessed. From the moment they were born, they had no family. Shosha spent over three years with us, while Azin stayed for almost a year. Although they received the best care, the absence of their family took a toll on their emotional well-being."

An Echo of Abandonment

The case of Shosha and Azin is not unique. Human rights activist Muhammad Issa warns that child abandonment is a growing issue in Iraq, driven by difficult socio-economic conditions and societal pressures.

"The abandonment of children by mothers is increasing, often due to fear of shame or the harshness of their circumstances," he remarked to Shafaq News.

In response, Iraq has taken several legislative measures to address the issue. The Iraqi Penal Code imposes strict penalties on those who endanger or exploit children, with Article 399 holding offenders accountable. Additionally, since ratifying the Convention on the Rights of the Child in 1994, the government has been committed to protecting vulnerable children and ensuring their safety.