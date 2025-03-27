6-kg tumor removed successfully in Kirkuk

Shafaq News/ A huge uterine tumor was successfully removed at Azadi Teaching Hospital, the Kirkuk Health Department announced on Thursday.

A specialized medical team carried out the procedure, extracting a 6-kg mass from a 52-year-old patient. Abdullah Najib, a specialist in general and laparoscopic surgery who oversaw the operation, called the case complex, noting that the patient had been experiencing abdominal swelling and complications linked to the tumor.

The two-hour surgery involved opening the abdomen to remove the tumor. Najib described the procedure as rare, requiring both specialized skill and precision.

The patient's condition was stable following the surgery, and she was discharged in good health. The tumor has been sent for histopathological analysis for further examination.