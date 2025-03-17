117-years old's genes: anti-aging clues found

Shafaq News/ Researchers at Barcelona University have identified genetic traits that could contribute to advancements in anti-aging treatments.

Maria Branyas Morera, who lived to 117 and passed away in August 2024, followed a balanced diet, regularly ate three types of yogurt, and abstained from alcohol and smoking. Researchers found that her microbiome closely resembled that of children, and her unique genetic makeup may have lowered her biological age by approximately 17 years.

Manel Esteller, a genetics professor at the university, highlighted that Morera’s exceptional genome likely played a key role in her longevity. “Her genetic profile appears to have provided her with extraordinary resistance to age-related diseases, which helped maintain her overall health for more than a century,” Esteller explained.

Her daughter, Rosa Moret, noted that she rarely experienced illness, with only minor issues such as hearing and memory loss emerging in her later years.

Researchers also found that Morera exhibited strong health markers, including balanced cholesterol, stable blood sugar levels, and a well-regulated immune system, factors that may have contributed to her extended lifespan.

Following Morera’s death, Tomiko Itooka briefly held the title of the world’s oldest person before passing away in December 2024. The title now belongs to Brazilian nun Canabarro Lucas, 116.