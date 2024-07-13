Iraqi pharmaceutical industry meets only 15% of Health Ministry's needs

Shafaq News/ Products from Iraq's Enterprise for Drug Industry and Medical Appliances, part of the Ministry of Industry and Minerals, cover only 15% of the Ministry of Health's requirements, spokesperson Duha Al-Jubouri stated on Saturday.

Speaking to Shafaq News Agency, Al-Jubouri explained, "The General Company continues to supply products manufactured in its factories to the Ministry of Health and the private sector; it produces approximately 270 products, including syrups, tablets, capsules, ointments, and drops. These products are supplied based on demand and contracts between the company and its clients."

Al-Jubouri pointed out that the company's products include treatments for diabetes, pulmonary failure, hypertension, Peptic ulcer, and arthritis.

"Despite the combined production efforts of private sector factories and the General Company for Pharmaceutical Industry and Medical Supplies, only 15% of the Ministry of Health's and the market's needs are met. Numerous proposals have been submitted to the Ministry of Health to establish a new pharmaceutical factory, which would increase production and better meet health sector demands."

Earlier this year, Prime Minister Mohammed Shia Al-Sudani announced that Iraq spends approximately three billion dollars annually on importing medications, noting that most imported drugs are not subject to testing, stressing the need to localize and develop the pharmaceutical industry in Iraq.