Yazidi women to have more job opportunities after Sinjar agreement, Rebar Ahmed says

Category: Kurdistan

Date: 2020-11-10T10:51:39+0000
Shafaq News/ The Minister of the Interior of Kurdistan Region, Rebar Ahmed, announced on Tuesday that Erbil-Baghdad agreement on normalization in Sinjar stipulates increasing the percentage of Yazidi women in the positions assigned to the sect in the district.

In a speech on empowering women in the region and Iraq, Ahmed said that in the latest steps taken in coordination with the federal government, it was decided to appoint Yazidi women in governmental positions in Sinjar district.

He explained that the aim of these appointments is increasing the participation of Yazidi women in the decision-making process.

The Federal and Regional governments have reached an agreement to end the dispute over Sinjar district. The agreement stipulated that both governments co-manage the security, administrative, services in the district.


