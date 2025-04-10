Iraq's education boost: Yazidi women exempt from age, GPA rules

Shafaq News/ In a "significant" step toward integrating Yazidi women into society, Iraq has exempted them from the age requirement for university acceptance, Minister of Migration and Displacement Evan Faiq Jabro announced on Thursday.

To uplift women returning from forced displacement and promote their independence within the family and society, Prime Minister and Head of the Supreme Council for Women's Affairs, Mohammed Shia al-Sudani, approved several key proposals aimed at easing their struggles, in coordination with relevant authorities, the minister announced.

Among these initiatives, she explained, is the support for Yazidi women’s education by exempting them from age and GPA requirements, offering a 10-point (or more) boost to their GPA for university and postgraduate admissions.

Recently, the Iraqi Hope Makers Organization for Woman (HMOW) launched a new initiative in Nineveh province to aid 165 Yazidi women in rebuilding their lives after years of conflict and captivity under ISIS militants.