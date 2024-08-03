Yazidi Prince calls for resolution of Sinjar issues and protection of Yazidi rights

Shafaq News/ On Saturday, Mir Hazim Tahsin Beg, the spiritual leader of the Yazidis, urged a resolution to the issues in Sinjar and the protection of Yazidi rights.

During a ceremony in Erbil marking the tenth anniversary of the Yazidi genocide, Tahsin Beg reflected on the recurring tragedies faced by the Yazidis, stating, "History repeats itself and reminds us that we are a people of massacres…the enslavement and sale of Yazidi women in the markets of Mosul should never be forgotten."

Tahsin Beg highlighted that "many Yazidi women are still missing, with their fates unknown, and the fate of Yazidi youth remains uncertain despite the end of the conflict. Mass graves have yet to be excavated."

The Yazidi prince called for the return of Yazidi people with "dignity and guarantees to prevent a repeat of past atrocities."

"We are a people like others and do not wish to abandon our land," he said.

Tahsin Beg also stressed the need to resolve political disputes in Sinjar and urged the Iraqi government to "honor its commitments." He called on the Iraqi government to collaborate with the Kurdistan Regional Government to address unresolved issues and ensure stability and protection for Yazidis.