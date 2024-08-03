US Embassy reaffirms commitment to Yazidi recovery on 10th genocide anniversary

Shafaq News/ On Saturday, the US Embassy in Baghdad emphasized its commitment to supporting Yazidi genocide victims and survivors, highlighting its ongoing efforts for justice and recovery on the tenth anniversary of the tragedy.

“We reaffirm our enduring and unwavering support for the Yazidi community,” the Embassy stated.

“Since 2018, we have invested over $500 million to support ISIS-affected communities. Our efforts covered health and psychosocial services, protection, civil documentation, and the reconstruction of schools and homes, as well as $2.3 million for restoring the Lalish Temple,” it affirmed, noting that "these efforts help survivors lead peaceful and productive lives, and preserve their cultural and religious heritage.”

The Embassy reiterated its commitment “to ensuring that survivors and displaced persons can return safely, respectfully, voluntarily, and sustainably to Sinjar.”

"Progress has been made, but much work remains. Over a million Iraqis are still displaced, including around 300,000 Yazidis, with 2,600 Yazidis still missing and their fate unknown,” it pointed out.

Furthermore, the Embassy's statement urged “the full implementation of the Yazidi Female Survivors' Law (YSL) and the 2020 Sinjar Agreement, in coordination with the Sinjar communities.”

“We are determined to end the impunity enjoyed by ISIS members and financiers and to prevent ISIS from resurfacing, just as the International Coalition partnered with Iraqi security forces to defeat ISIS regionally,” it confirmed.

In March 2016, the US Department of State declared that ISIS had committed genocide and crimes against humanity targeting religious minorities, including Christians, Yazidis, Shi’a Muslims, and other groups. By 2019, the Global Coalition to Defeat ISIS, including the US and its partners, had achieved ISIS's territorial defeat in Iraq and Syria.