Kurdistan President calls for justice and self-governance for Yazidis on genocide anniversary
Shafaq News/ On Saturday, Kurdistan President Nechirvan Barzani
expressed "deep regret" that more than 5,000 Yazidi abductees remain
unaccounted for, urging both the Kurdish and Iraqi governments to intensify
efforts to prosecute those responsible for atrocities against the Yazidi
community.
Speaking at the tenth-anniversary commemoration of the Yazidi genocide,
held in Erbil, President Barzani described the genocide as "one of the
most heinous crimes in history." He said, "Today, ten years after
that tragedy, the wound has not healed, and our Yazidi citizens still suffer
from its consequences. This genocide stands alongside other severe crimes such
as chemical bombings, the Anfal campaign, burying victims alive, and widespread
destruction—all crimes committed against the people and land of
Kurdistan."
"More than 5,000 people were martyred, with hundreds of them killed
by gunfire and buried in approximately 100 mass graves underground. Over 6,000
Yazidis were abducted, including 417 girls, women, and children. They were
enslaved, sold, and bought in markets. Unfortunately, around 2,596 Yazidi
abductees remain missing with their fate still unknown."
The President also renewed his call for the implementation of the Sinjar
Agreement. "Sinjar needs normalization through the implementation of its
specific agreement," Barzani stated. "The Kurdistan Regional
Government and the federal government should agree on normalizing the situation
in the region to ensure that the Yazidi community is not further
victimized."
He stressed that the people of Sinjar should govern themselves without
external interference, insisting that the PKK must leave the district to
facilitate this self-governance.