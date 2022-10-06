Report

President Barzani, PM Barzani congratulate the Yazidis on the Jama holiday

Date: 2022-10-06T08:49:34+0000
Shafaq News/ The President of Kurdistan Region, Nechirvan Barzani, and Prime Minister Masrour Barzani congratulated the Yazidis on the occasion of the Jama holiday.

President Barzani said in a statement, "I congratulate the Yazidi brothers on the occasion of the great holiday."

He added, "our hearts are with the families whose relatives are still missing…We will remain dedicated to saving them and determining their fate."

PM Masrour Barzani said, "I extend my warmest congratulations to the Yazidis in Kurdistan, Iraq, and abroad.

"We confirmed the Yazidis' rights and will make all needed efforts to provide them with services."

