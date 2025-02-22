Yazidi MP challenges Iraq’s Amnesty Law, citing ISIS atrocities

Shafaq News/ Yazidi lawmaker Mahma Khalil announced on Saturday his plan to challenge Iraq’s newly passed General Amnesty Law before the Federal Supreme Court, rejecting any pardons for individuals involved in crimes against Yazidis and other Iraqis.

"We categorically refuse to grant amnesty to those whose hands are stained with the blood of Yazidis and all Iraqis who fell victim to ISIS," Khalil said during a press conference in Duhok, vowing to submit his legal challenge within the next two days.

"Some officials were partners in the atrocities we endured," he said, condemning the return of ISIS families to the Al-Jadaa camp in Nineveh while "our displaced Yazidi people remain in camps."

Khalil also accused Iraq’s Ministry of Migration and Displacement of being complicit in what he described as an "ongoing genocide," urging authorities to keep Sinjar’s plight free from political disputes. "The Yazidi tragedy should not be exploited for political gains," he stressed.

Calling the suffering of Yazidis a "global humanitarian issue," Khalil criticized local authorities in Nineveh for failing to address the genocide with the seriousness it deserves.