Funding demanded for Sinjar as compensation claims remain unresolved

Iraqi Prime Minister Mohammed Shia al-Sudani must allocate 100 billion dinars (about $76M) for Sinjar and western Nineveh, a Yazidi lawmaker said on Tuesday.

MP Mahma Khalil of the Kurdistan Democratic Party (KDP) told Shafaq News that the Ministry of Migration and Displacement has abandoned families still in camps, citing poor services, weak logistics, and lack of reintegration planning.

Khalil demanded equal funding to that received by al-Anbar, noting that over 45,000 compensation claims have been filed in western Nineveh, yet fewer than 5% have been resolved—evidence, he argued, of political indifference.

He attributed continued displacement to the absence of real compensation, essential services, and security guarantees, adding that more than one million internally displaced people remain in the Kurdistan Region, with Yazidis from Sinjar making up over 40%.

The lawmaker also criticized the government for “failing” to assist the estimated four million Iraqis abroad, many of whom face psychological and social hardship without official support.

On the fate of missing Yazidis, Khalil noted that over 2,000 remain unaccounted for — likely held in ISIS prisons, refugee camps, or neighboring countries — while the state has made no serious attempt to trace them. He urged al-Sudani to publicly apologize to Sinjar’s residents, who, he said, have received only broken promises in place of reconstruction and justice.

The demand follows earlier pressure from Parliament Speaker Mahmoud al-Mashhadani, who on August 3 called for concrete action in response to the 2014 ISIS assault on Sinjar.

Although Baghdad and Erbil signed a joint security and service deal for Sinjar in October 2020, implementation remains stalled, while the 2021 Yazidi Survivors Law—passed to support women and girls freed from ISIS—has seen limited progress.