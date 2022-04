Shafaq News / The Ministry of Peshmerga in the Kurdistan region revealed today that Washington will continue to support the Peshmerga forces.

A statement by the Ministry said that Jennifer Gavito, the Deputy Assistant Secretary for Iran and Iraq Bureau of Near Eastern Affairs, said in an online meeting that her country will continue supporting the Iraqi forces and Peshmerga.

The statement added that Gavito discussed, with reporters, several files and the latest updates in the Kurdistan Region.