Peshmerga Ministry dispatches a delegation to NESA meetings in US

Shafaq News/ A delegation from the Peshmerga Ministry headed to the United States to participate in a forum organized by the US Department of Defense, an official press release said on Saturday.

The Ministry said that the delegation will represent the Peshmerga forces in a series of meetings and symposiums organized by the Near East and South Asia center (NESA) in Washington DC.

In addition to a forum on strategic research with NESA, the delegation will hold meetings with US officials during its stay there, according to the press release.