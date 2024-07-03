Unidentified drones strike villages in Al-Sulaymaniyah's Penjwen district, witnesses report

Shafaq News/ Eyewitnesses reported on Wednesday that unidentified drones carried out strikes on several villages, resulting in fires.

Witnesses and sources told Shafaq News Agency, "This evening, drones targeted locations in the villages of Banawyan, Shekha Lamarin, Kani Miran, and Saliawa in Penjwen district, causing fires in agricultural lands and the targeted sites."

Local witnesses noted that the source of the drones remains unknown, whether they belong to the Kurdistan Workers' Party (PKK) or the Iranian opposition parties.

Penjwen District Administrator Zana Rahman confirmed to Shafaq News Agency, "The district was bombed, but we have no details and cannot comment on the matter."

Civil defense teams and security forces have been dispatched to the incident site.