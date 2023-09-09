Unidentified drone launches airstrike in Mawat district, Sulaymaniyah Governorate

Shafaq News/ The Mawat District Administration in Sulaymaniyah Governorate reported today, Saturday, that an unidentified drone struck in the vicinity of the district.

Kamran Hassan, the District Kaimakam, told Shafaq News Agency that a drone had bombed the village of "Basawi" in Mawat at 9:10 am.

He further noted that a fire had broken out in the affected area, prompting civil defense teams to respond to the scene to extinguish the fire swiftly.

No reported human casualties resulted from the incident.