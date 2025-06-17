Unidentified drone crashes near Erbil village

Shafaq News/ An unidentified drone crashed near a village in the outskirts of Erbil, capital of the Kurdistan Region, on Tuesday, while two helicopters circled overhead, witnesses reported.

The witnesses told Shafaq News Agency that the drone fell near the village of Pirdawood approximately half an hour prior.

It remains unclear whether the drone was shot down or crashed on its own, and the origin of the aircraft is still unknown.