US calls for accountability after Khor Mor “terrorist” attack

Shafaq News – Baghdad

The United States on Thursday condemned the drone strike on the Khor Mor gas field in Al-Sulaymaniyah as “a terrorist attack,” urging the Iraqi government to take immediate action against those responsible.

The attack on Wednesday halted gas supplies from Khor Mor, causing an 80% drop in electricity production across the Kurdistan Region.

In a statement, the US Embassy in Baghdad warned that the strike was the latest in a series of attempts by “malign actors” to destabilize Iraq and target American investments in the Kurdistan Region, stressing that all weapons — “especially drones, missiles, and rockets” — must be brought under full state control.

“We are prepared to lend support to efforts to protect this critical infrastructure,” it added.

Earlier today, US Envoy Mark Savaya held armed groups operating “illegally” responsible for the attack, calling on Baghdad and Erbil to deepen their security coordination.