Duhok secures electricity after Khor Mor attack cuts

Shafaq News – Duhok

On Thursday, Duhok reached an agreement with private generator operators to maintain electricity, the district administration said, after the Khor Mor attack caused a significant drop in power across the Kurdistan Region.

District Administrator Brendar Doski told Shafaq News that the deal required generator owners in residential complexes to immediately provide electricity whenever the national grid goes offline, ensuring continuity of essential services.

Regarding individual neighborhoods, Doski noted that around half still operate under active contracts obligating private generators to run during national outages, urging generator owners whose contracts have expired to resume operations during the current crisis.

He also pointed out that the power disruption is expected to last for approximately 72 more hours before supply levels return to normal, based on technical assessments by the relevant authorities.

