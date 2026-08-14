US Coalition downs three explosive drones over Erbil
2026-08-14T05:25:36+00:00
Shafaq News- Erbil
The US-led Coalition intercepted three explosive-laden drones over Erbil on Friday, according to the Kurdistan Region’s Counter-Terrorism Service (CTS).
The drones were shot down between 2:17 and 2:25 a.m. local time, with no casualties recorded, the CTS stated.
A Shafaq News correspondent reported five powerful explosions in quick succession around dawn in the capital.
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