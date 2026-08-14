US Coalition downs three explosive drones over Erbil

Shafaq News- Erbil

The US-led Coalition intercepted three explosive-laden drones over Erbil on Friday, according to the Kurdistan Region’s Counter-Terrorism Service (CTS).

The drones were shot down between 2:17 and 2:25 a.m. local time, with no casualties recorded, the CTS stated.

A Shafaq News correspondent reported five powerful explosions in quick succession around dawn in the capital.

Read more: Nearly four weeks of attacks on the Kurdistan Region of Iraq