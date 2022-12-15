UNAMI visits Metro's office in al-Sulaymaniyah

Shafaq News / The United Nations Assistance Mission for Iraq (UNAMI) said it would level up its cooperation with the Metro Center for Journalists' Rights and Advocacy, headquartered in the Kurdistan Region.

The Center said in a statement that a delegation from UNAMI visited Metro's center in al-Sulaymaniyah to discuss cooperation in the field of human rights.

Metro's staff highlighted the most important projects they led during 2022, according to the statement, noting that UNAMI praised the center's efforts and said it is working with the center to follow up on the situation of the freedom of expression and press.