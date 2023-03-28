UAV crashes onto a residential building in Erbil

Shafaq News/ An uncrewed aerial vehicle (UAV) crashed onto a residential building in Erbil, the capital city of the Kurdistan region, but left no casualties, a source reported on Tuesday evening.

The Asayish, the local security forces, promptly arrived at the scene to investigate the incident and retrieve the wreckage.

The cause of the malfunction is not immediately clear but currently under investigation.

The vehicle is believed to belong to the Global Coalition, according to the source.