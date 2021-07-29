UAE expresses readiness to invest in the Kurdistan region's electricity sector

Shafaq News/ The Emirati Consul in Erbil, Ahmed Ibrahim al-Dhaheri, announced that companies from his country wish to invest in the electricity sector in Kurdistan Region, and produce solar energy.

This came during al-Dhaheri's visit to the Ministry of Electricity and his meeting with Minister Kamal Mohamed Saleh, according to an official statement.

The statement quoted Saleh saying that the Ministry of Electricity produces 75 megawatts through investment in the field of solar energy in Erbil, al-Sulaymaniyah, and Duhok.

For his part, the Emirati consul commended Erbil's efforts to rebuild the electricity infrastructure in the region, as, "There is a huge difference in the level of energy supply between the Kurdistan Region and other parts of Iraq."