UAE expresses interest in investing in Kurdistan

Category: Kurdistan

Date: 2022-09-04T10:34:56+0000
UAE expresses interest in investing in Kurdistan

Shafaq News / The Emirati Consul General in the Kurdistan Region, Ahmed al-Zaheri, visited Soran city and met with local officials to discuss investment opportunities and tourism in the area.

The administrative supervisor of Soran, Halgurd Sheikh Najib, said in a joint press conference he held with al-Zaheri that Soran is a touristic city, noting that the and the Emirati consul discussed the benefits of recognizing it as an independent administration.

He added that great government effort is being put to enhance tourism in Soran and provide facilities for investors who wish to work in this field, especially Abu Dhabi, which already has a huge plan in this regard.

For his part, al-Zaheri said that he and Sheikh Najib have created a roadmap for future cooperation between the UAE and the Kurdistan Region in the field of tourism, pointing out that his country is interested in investing in the Region.

The administration of the area located north of Erbil includes four districts: Khalifan, Sidkan, Diana, and Sreshma districts, in addition to over 346 villages.

Soran is surrounded by mount Zawzak from the north, mount Korek from the south and mount Handrin from the east.

