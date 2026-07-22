UAE condemns Iranian attacks on KRI

UAE condemns Iranian attacks on KRI
2026-07-22T17:02:33+00:00

Shafaq News- Abu Dhabi

The United Arab Emirates on Wednesday strongly condemned renewed Iranian attacks targeting Iraq's Kurdistan Region, expressing full solidarity with the Kurdistan Regional Government and support for efforts to preserve its security and stability.

UAE's Ministry of Foreign Affairs also condemned missile and drone attacks targeting Bahrain, Kuwait, and Jordan, describing them as a flagrant violation of the sovereignty of the brotherly states and a threat to their security and stability.

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