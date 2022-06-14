UAE and Kurdistan to establish a joint economic council-official 

Shafaq News/ The United Arab Emirates (UAE) and the Kurdistan region will establish a joint economic council to expand cooperation prospects between the two governments, the region's commission of investment revealed.

According to a readout by the commission, chairperson Mohammad Shukri received the UAE Consul-General in Erbil, Ahmed al-Dhaheri, earlier today, Tuesday.

Shukri commended the Emirati initiative to establish the council and expressed readiness to provide facilities to it.

The UAE diplomat said that his country is working to attract investments in Kurdistan's agricultural and trade sectors and bring six banks into the region.